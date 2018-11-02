© REUTERS/Toby Melville

A new UK government tool to combat money laundering is under fire. Experts differ on Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWO), some brand them a danger to human rights, while for others they're vital in helping to beat corruption.The UWOs, introduced in the 'The Criminal Finances Act 2017', are being used by the National Crime Agency (NCA) to target suspected corrupt foreign officials who are believed to have laundered money in the UK.Sikka noted that UWOs came about as "governments have difficulty in securing information about the sources and beneficiaries of hot money." While they have only been used several times in the UK, similar measures have been in place in Australia since the early 2000s.Hajiyeva, who denies any wrongdoing, is appealing the seizure.According to Leeds University's Professor Peter Whelan, an expert in antitrust law, the reversing of the burden of guilt "can fit within the legal limits that are placed on presumptions that exist under human rights law.""The High Court has already ruled that the issuing of an Unexplained Wealth Order does not violate the right to 'peaceful enjoyment' of one's property, a right provided for in Article 1 of Protocol 1 of the European Convention on Human Rights,"Whelan argued.For Whelan, the UWOs are a "proportional and reasonable response against organised crime and money laundering," while others worry that the new measures are bringing further issues to the fore.The measures could lead to the rich not being "prosecuted in the way that less wealthy people may be and that would not be consistent with public justice."More UWOs are expected to be issued over the coming months, how their administration will be a test, both of the UK's adherence to human rights laws and their ability to tackle corruption.