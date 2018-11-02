© Global Look / Wiese/face to face

A call for a violent Halloween night "purge" sparked a crime spree in the suburbs of Paris. Inspired by the dystopian films in which all crime is legal for one night, hundreds of revelers looted and pillaged the French suburbs.Police fired tear gas grenades at the roving packs of youths and arrested more than 100. "Halloween must remain a celebration," said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner. "The purge is not a joke, the purge is a threat."The Halloween night violence was actually less severe than a year ago. Some 15,000 police were deployed across the country in anticipation of the chaos, and a 19-year-old Grenoble man who authored one of the Snapchat messages calling for the purge was detained earlier this week.The French do not traditionally celebrate Halloween.The "Purge" films depict a not-too-distant future in which the government gets rid of "undesirables" by allowing citizens to "purge" one night a year, releasing their frustrations by looting, rioting, and slaughtering their neighbors, rivals, and total strangers.