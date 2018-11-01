In an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday, comedian Jon Stewart called out members of the media for taking President Trump's criticisms of them way too personally."You gotta make money too," Stewart said. "You've got electric bills, you've got food.The cash flow in the Trump era for these TV shows -"Amanpour interrupted him, saying: "We the journalists, we, I think, believe our job is to navigate the truth and do the fact checking and all the rest of it.""I think that journalists have taken it personally," he said. "They're personally wounded and offended by this man. He baits them. And they dive in."Stewart went on to say that when Trump criticizes them, theyof hitting him back."What he's done well is appeal to their own narcissism, to their own ego," he said. "The journalists stand up and say: 'We are noble! We are honorable! How dare you, sir!' And they take it personally.""Now he's changed the conversation to - not that his policies are silly or not working or any of this other things - it's all about the fight," Stewart said. "He's able to tune out everything else and get everyone else just focused on the fight. And he's gonna win that fight."