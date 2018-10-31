© AP Photo / Dar Yasin

A suicide bomb attack near a prison in Afghan capital of Kabul has killed at least seven people and injured five, local media reported.A suicide bomb that exploded early Wednesday morning near Pul-e-Charkhi prison targeting a prison staff vehicle in Afghan capital of Kabul killed at least seven people and injured seven, Tolo News reported, citing security sources.The security sources also told the news channel thatThis is the second time this week when a blast rocks the Afghan capital.The suicide attack struck in front of the headquarters of Afghanistan's election commission office.The suicide attacks came amid this year's elections in the country, which are the first parliamentary election in Afghanistan since 2010. In 2016, the election was postponed over unstable security situation in the country, where various militant groups, including the Taliban and Daesh carrying out regular terrorist attacks and fight for power against Kabul.