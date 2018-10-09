© AFP 2018 / STR

The incident followed a blast at an election rally in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar, in which 14 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. Daesh* terror group claimed responsibility for the attackThe governor's press service said in a Tuesday statement obtained by Sputnik, that at least 10 were killed and 10 more wounded by the blast at the campaign office in the city of Lashkargah in Helmand Province.Earlier on Monday, Gen. Faqir Mohammad Jawzjani, the provincial police chief in Jawzjan, stated that 12 members of security forces were killed during a failed attempt to capture Qush Typa district. Following the incident, the Taliban* claimed responsibility for the attack.The parliamentary election in Afghanistan is slated for October 20 and will be the first such election in the country since 2010. The vote was supposed to take place in 2016; however, it was postponed due to the country's unstable security situation.