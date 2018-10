Conservative political commentator Matt Drudge has lashed out at Fox News over a panel on political violence in the US. Critics called him a cherry-picking hypocrite who misrepresented the network's coverage.On Monday, Drudge broke his silence on Twitter to criticize Fox News for making light of the political climate in America. He posted screenshots of smiling Fox panelists, whose cheerfulness apparently clashed with the phrase "Questions on how mail-bomb scare, synagogue attack could impact midterm voters eight days from now" below."Not even 48 hours since blood flowed at synagogue? Check your soul in the makeup chair!" he wrote.Drudge, who runs popular news aggregator the Drudge Report, was referring to the Monday episode of the Fox News program ' Outnumbered '.Fox News rejected the criticism, calling it unfair, and defended panelist Kennedy Montgomery, who was initially singled out by Drudge.," the Washington Examiner cited a spokesman for the network as saying.Fox News acknowledged that the lower third section of the screen did clash with the smiles though.Drudge's tweets were met with harsh responses, with some accusing him of deception and hypocrisy.Acerbic Vanity Fair pointed out that Drudge and Fox News are in the same political camp and said his outburst was "the conservative-media equivalent of one celebrity unfollowing another on Instagram: a very public statement that something has gone wrong in this friendship."