Society's Child
Matt Drudge slams Fox News for laughing during synagogue shooting segment
RT
Tue, 30 Oct 2018 15:26 UTC
On Monday, Drudge broke his silence on Twitter to criticize Fox News for making light of the political climate in America. He posted screenshots of smiling Fox panelists, whose cheerfulness apparently clashed with the phrase "Questions on how mail-bomb scare, synagogue attack could impact midterm voters eight days from now" below.
"Not even 48 hours since blood flowed at synagogue? Check your soul in the makeup chair!" he wrote.
Drudge, who runs popular news aggregator the Drudge Report, was referring to the Monday episode of the Fox News program 'Outnumbered'. The panel was discussing suspected mail-bomber Cesar Sayoc, suspected Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers, and the ongoing debate over maintaining civil discourse during times of national tragedies.
Though serious in tone overall, the 40-minute segment had a lighter moment when host Harris Faulkner interrupted Republican strategist Josh Holmes as he was passionately calling for national unity, jokingly asking him: "When are you running?" prompting smiles from the panel.
Fox News rejected the criticism, calling it unfair, and defended panelist Kennedy Montgomery, who was initially singled out by Drudge.
"Kennedy made an unrelated quip at the end of the segment which was focused on unity - there was absolutely no joking or laughing about the events of this weekend and a screen grab of her smiling is hardly indicative of the entire segment," the Washington Examiner cited a spokesman for the network as saying.
Fox News acknowledged that the lower third section of the screen did clash with the smiles though.
Drudge's tweets were met with harsh responses, with some accusing him of deception and hypocrisy.
Acerbic Vanity Fair pointed out that Drudge and Fox News are in the same political camp and said his outburst was "the conservative-media equivalent of one celebrity unfollowing another on Instagram: a very public statement that something has gone wrong in this friendship."
Comment: Drudge seems to have knocked a screw loose! Seems in his outrage he missed the message about the value of civility during tragedies. In any case, we're seeing more and more of this rabid misconstruction of reality. The social climate has been primed for people to take offense at pretty much anything and interpret intentions in the worst light possible. People appear to be quickly losing the ability to discern information within context. It seems relational understanding is being bypassed in favor of impulsive and aggressive emotion, which is perversely given the full authority of truth by its mere existence. This is a growing trend, fostered in no small part out of the acceptance of 'accusation as fact' craze in the anti-Russian crusade and the #metoo movement.
How do we know for sure the people even died? The cops told all the neighbors to go in their houses, and not come out, and all the supposed survivors are liberals who hint at gun control in their interviews, and show no emotion when talking about witnessing the deaths of close friends. One old man calmly said he witnessed a friend of many years get shot in the head, right in front of him, but didn't get emotional til the interviewer, in a scripted way, asked why he was rubbing two rings on his finger the whole time. He welled up, and said his wife died of cancer, it was a ring connected to her, and the other ring was his mothers who he recently lost. So to get himself emotional, like an actor does, who has to go to a real, and sad memory in his head to get into character. Then he went on to ramble that these shootings will just keep happening over, and over, and over. ( a veiled hint at gun control?)