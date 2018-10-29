© FSB press service



A man has been detained in Russia's far-eastern region of Yakutia after being caught with a rucksack full of gold.The 52-year-old man was busted in the forest carrying a bag with about 13kg (29lbs) of gold in the form of bullion and "non-uniform powder", the local branch of the FSB told journalists.The man, who failed to explain how he came into possession of the gold, is facing up to five years in prison for illegal possession of the metal.However regulations on precious metals and gemstones are pretty restrictive - a measure meant to limit theft, unlicensed prospecting, as well as their use for payment for illegal activities.Still some people answer the age-old call of gold, either hoping to legalize their treasures in some way or simply hoping that the restrictions would be lifted someday. Just a week ago a man in Yakutia was sentenced to two years in prison for illegal possession of over 28kg (62lbs) of the metal, which he claimed to have purchased from a stranger he never saw again, RIA Novosti reported.