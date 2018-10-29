© Reuters/Fabrizio Bensch FAB/JOH



The Independent's Sketch Writer, Tom Peck, opened himself up to a social media hammering after attacking fellow journalist Owen Jones, comparing his statements to those of Hitler.The only problem being that Jones, responding to the Brazilian presidential election, was quoting Marxist theorist Rosa Luxemburg, who was killed by the Freikorps, a forerunner to the Nazi Party.Peck, later deleted the tweet, but not before it could be screen-shotted.She was killed by the Freikorps at the behest of German Social Democrat leaders following a failed attempt at revolution in 1919. The anti-communist paramilitary group, Freikorps, contained many future Nazi leaders within their ranks. The group was symbolically incorporated into the Nazi regime in 1933.Peck's apparent historical ignorance was called out multiple times on Twitter, with the Independent writer being labelled everything from a "melt" to "Blairite arselicker."The Guardian writer himself responded, asking Peck "are you really thick?", drawing a response from the Independent writer.Jones, an avowed socialist and Jeremy Corbyn supporter, was responding to the election of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The newly-elected Brazilian leader has praised his country's past military dictatorship on multiple occasions, and also promised to 'cleanse' the country of the left-wing.