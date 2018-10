© Fox News



When former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos testifies Thursday before Congress he hopes to speak with lawmakers aboutA lawyer for Papadopoulos listed the nine people in a letter sent Monday to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.Some of the names on the list have been widely discussed in the press: Maltese professorformer Australian diplomatFBI informantand alleged Steele dossier sourcehave all popped up during the course of Russiagate.Papadopoulos, who was sentenced to 14 days in jail on Sept. 7 as part of the special counsel's investigation, volunteered to speak to a congressional task force investigating the FBI and Department of Justice's investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.The 31-year-old Chicago native was a key component of the probe. The FBI opened up its investigation in late July 2016 based on information that Downer shared with his Australian counterparts more than two months after he met in London with Papadopoulos.Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to the relatively light charge of lying to the FBI. He acknowledged making false statements about the timing and extent of his interactions with Mifsud.Since being sentenced, Papadopoulos has taken to social media to suggest that Downer, Mifsud and others on the list were working at the behest of Western intelligence agencies to spy on him, either because of his links to the Trump campaign or because of his business activities.Papadopoulos said in an interview Saturday on Fox News. Asked why Western spies would want to keep tabs on him, Papadopoulos said, "[P]robably for my business ties to Israel I had a very prominent role in - secondly, to probably try and sabotage the Trump campaign through me."Papadopoulos's theory is mostly based more on a hunch than tangible evidence, save for Halper Halper, a former University of Cambridge professor, approached Papadopoulos and at least two other Trump campaign aides, Carter Page and Sam Clovis, prior to the 2016 election. Halper flew Papadopoulos to London in September 2016 under the guise of discussing an academic paper about Mediterranean energy issues. Halper paid Papadopoulos $3,000 for the paper.Papadopoulos said Halper asked him during one conversation whether he was involved or knew about Russian hacks of Democrats' emails. Papadopoulos said he denied the allegation.a Turkish woman who Halper described as his assistant. Papadopoulos has saidduring one conversation in London. He's also claimed that Turk offered to travel to Chicago to meet him.Papadopoulos and Halper met only during that London trip. However, Halper maintained contact with Page from July 2016 through September 2017.Papadopoulos has also suggested thateither by British or American spy agencies. The FBI reportedly opened its investigation of the Trump campaign on July 31, 2016 based on information from Downer.The Aussie diplomat claimed that during a meeting at a London bar on May 10, 2016, Papadopoulos mentioned that Russia had derogatory information on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.Two weeks earlier, on April 26, 2016, Papadopoulos met with Mifsud, also in London. There, Papadopoulos saidin the form of "thousands" of her emails.Downer passed details of his conversation back to his Australian counterparts.in late July 2016, after the release of hacked Democratic National Committee emails.Mifsud is perhaps the most mysterious figure on the list provided by Papadopoulos. A former professor from Malta,just after Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.While Papadopoulos said as part of his guilty plea that he believed Mifsud was working on behalf of Russians,That theory has also been pushed by Stephan Roh, a Swiss-German banker who is friends with Mifsud and said he is handling public relations on behalf of the professor.Roh said he last saw Mifsud in person in late May at his offices in Zurich. Metadata from a photo Roh shared of himself with Mifsud was taken on May 21, The Associated Press reported Monday.Roh told TheDCNF this week thatwhen he made contact with Papadopoulos. He also claims that Mifsud told him that he was ordered to stay out of the public spotlight until the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.Roh said on Oct. 20."Prof Mifsud explained to us that he agreed not to speak, not to give interviews and to hide until the [Mueller] Investigation is terminated," said Roh, who added thatBut TheDCNF was not able to independently verify Roh's claims. The special counsel's office declined comment.Roh has also said that Mifsud denies Papadopoulos's allegation that he mentioned Clinton emails during their April 2016 meeting.Papadopoulos also hopes to speak with lawmakers about hiswho is alleged to be a major source for the infamous Steele dossier.Papadopoulos met Millian in late July 2016, just before the FBI opened its investigation. Millian, who has claimed in the past to have links to the Trump Organization, approached Papadopoulos on LinkedIn on July 22, 2016. They met in New York days later.who claimed that the Kremlin has blackmail material on President Donald Trump.Millian, who has also gone underground in recent months,the former British spy who authored the anti-Trump report. Steele was working indirectly for the DNC and Clinton campaign to investigate Trump.The FBI would later use his dossier to obtain four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants against Page, the Trump campaign aide.Papadopoulos, who is not mentioned in the dossier, has saidPapadopoulos also lists aPapadopoulos has told TheDCNF that he met Millian and Choukri at an event affiliated with the Trump inauguration in January 2017. He claims thatMillian has repeatedly declined to provide comment beyond denying that he was a dossier source. Choukri did not respond to several requests for comment.Sandwiched between Papadopoulos's fateful meetings with Mifsud and Downer wasPapadopoulos claims that the pair approached him out of the clear blue in late April 2016 with offers to take him out for drinks and dinner. Papadopoulos said he is now suspicious of the interactions because of Dudley and Baker's interest in the campaign's activities.Dudley and Baker have both told TheDCNF in separate interviews that they reached out to Papadopoulos in their personal capacity and were not acting at the behest of the U.S. government. Baker, who has left government, claimed he was merely interested in the Trump campaign and wanted to meet Papadopoulos since he was in London.Dudley, who has been interviewed by the special counsel's office, said he was intrigued by how Papadopoulos came to work for the Trump campaign from London.Dudley told TheDCNF in September by phone from London.Dudley told TheDCNF he told Mueller's team that he viewed Papadopoulos as "naive," especially in his remarks about resetting relations with Russia, but that he did not detect any nefarious activity on the part of the Trump associate.Papadopoulos has flagged one other interaction he wants lawmakers to investigate.He has claimed that shortly before his arrest in July 2017, anand his then-girlfriend, Simona Mangiante.Papadopoulos claims that while in Greece,The cash is referenced in one court filing submitted by the special counsel's office.Tawil has disputed Papadopoulos's claims about their interaction. He told TheDCNF he gave Papadopoulos the cash as part of a business deal that failed to materialize.