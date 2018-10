© Gallop

The majority of US citizens believe the two-party system is inherently flawed, andThe trend has been stable for past five years.The new Gallup poll , released on Friday, shows thatin the American politics. Some 38 percent of respondents said thatThe concept of a third big party that will challenge the long-lasting dominance of the duo has, logically, found the most favor with the Independent supporters, who have long been calling for an alternative.When it comes to respective supporters of Republicans and Democrats, the poll numbers paint a strikingly different picture.Either Republicans or Democrats have been in charge of the White House and Congress for over 150 years. Every US President since 1852 was either a Democrat or a Republican, and since 1856 one of two parties has control over Congress at any given time.Its opponents argue that despite the political strife over presidential and mid-term elections,The debates between candidates from other parties, like the Green Party or the Libertarian Party, are not broadcast on mainstream TV, so there is little opportunity for voters to familiarize themselves with their agenda ahead of the elections.The sentiment is not new. It was first recorded by Gallup in 2006 and has been there ever since. However in the recent years the gap has widened, and no more than 38 percent of the people have supported the two-party system since 2012.When Gallup first started its recording, in 2003, the overwhelming majority, 56 percent versus 40 percent, believed that the two-party system is good enough and there is no need for a third contender.