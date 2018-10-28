A light dusting of the fluffy "white stuff" can be seen Lugnaquilla, County Wicklow, ahead of further cold weather into next weekend.
Currently, we are braced for forecasts as cold as Iceland with the mercury predicted to drop to as low as -5 degrees celcius.
On top of the world.....well Leinster. Lovely day on Lugnaquilla with light dusting of Snow. Currently 7.4c at my station near Tullow. pic.twitter.com/DGDZVaxDoL— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 28, 2018
Sharing the video, forecaster Alan O'Reilly said: "On top of the world.....well Leinster. Lovely day on Lugnaquilla with light dusting of Snow.
"Currently 7.4c at my station near Tullow."
Met Eireann is saying temperatures will fall tonight once again with a risk of frost and fog around the country.
Wind will also cover parts of Ireland into bank holiday Monday.
Met.ie says: "Tonight will be dry and clear to start. Cloud will increase from the Atlantic bringing a little patchy light rain or drizzle to the west coast towards morning. Becoming breezy along Atlantic coasts, with freshening south to southeast winds, but winds elsewhere will remain light. Lowest temperatures minus 4 to plus 2 degrees with frost and the risk of fog patches.
"Tomorrow, Monday, frost and any fog will clear during the morning. It will be dry with sunny spells for the bulk of the country, a cloudier day with patches of rain and drizzle for west Munster and west Connacht. Highest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees, in mostly light to moderate east to southeast winds, fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts."
This comes after speculation that we could be hit by Storm Deirdre later in the week.
Bad weather will develop off the west coast before making its way inland for a mini Beast from the East.