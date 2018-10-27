Snow is falling in County Durham Snow in Sunniside
© Carrie Nicholson
Snow in Sunniside, County Durham
Snow is falling in County Durham this morning as the region braces itself for extreme weather conditions.

Snow is also falling further south in the region including in Richmond, Bishop Auckland and Darlington, with reports of disruption in the Guisborough area.

The Met Office warned on Friday that the cold snap for the weekend could bring tricky conditions for road and rail travellers in some parts of the country.


Autumn turned into winter as the weekend got under way.

Arctic air is bringing cold conditions to the whole of the UK.

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "We're probably used to the warmer weather that we've had through the early autumn, so the sudden marked contrast will be especially apparent. And anywhere that we see showers falling, together with temperatures close to zero, people will need to take care when travelling."

A snowy scene in Tow Law
© Jane Redpath Botwright
A snowy scene in Tow Law
The first snow of the season is falling in County Durham.
© GAVIN ENGELBRECHT
The first snow of the season is falling in County Durham.