Snow is falling in County Durham this morningSnow is also falling further south in the region including in Richmond, Bishop Auckland and Darlington, with reports of disruption in the Guisborough area.The Met Office warned on Friday that the cold snap for the weekend could bring tricky conditions for road and rail travellers in some parts of the country.Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "We're probably used to the warmer weather that we've had through the early autumn, so the sudden marked contrast will be especially apparent. And anywhere that we see showers falling, together with temperatures close to zero, people will need to take care when travelling."