An Islamic State terrorist cell that was planning attacks in the Russian capital was detained in Moscow Region on Friday, Russia's Security Service (FSB) said.The group was funded by money transfers from abroad and through local criminal activity. It put much effort into covering up its operations and avoiding detection by police.The group was funded by money transfers from abroad and through local criminal activity. It put much effort into covering up its operations and avoiding detection by police.During the search of the terrorist hideout, the FSB discovered automatic firearms, cash, communication devices with reports on preparing the terrorist attacks, as well as blueprints for improvised bombs.The actions of the law enforcers have "saved many lives," the president added.Last year, Putin said that around 10,000 people from the former Soviet Union have been fighting in the ranks of Islamic State in Syria, with roughly half of them being Russian citizens. The possible return of these people "is a major threat for the security of Russia and other countries," the president pointed out.