Russian FSB
Russian law enforcement officials have thwarted the activities of the so-called Krasnoyarsk Jamaat, a terrorist cell linked to international terror groups, the press service of the Federal Security Service (the FSB) in the Krasnoyarsk Region reported on Tuesday.

"Three organizers and six terrorist cell members have been taken into custody. The Investigative Department of the FSB's Directorate in the Krasnoyarsk Region has filed a criminal investigation against them under Part 1 of Section 205.4 of Russia's Criminal Code (organizing a terrorist network) and Part 2 of Section 205.4 of Russia's Criminal Code (participating in a terrorist network)," the press service said.

Russia's Federal Security Service, the police and the Russian National Guard conducted searches at 16 places, including the apartments that the cell's members lived in, found and seized prohibited religious literature, manuals on making improvised explosive devices and textbooks on planting mines.

Some of the detainees are currently giving confessions about the illegal activities of the terrorist cell's organizers. That being said, investigative actions continue, the FSB noted.