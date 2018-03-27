© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

Russia's law enforcement officers have thwarted the activities of the so-called Krasnoyarsk Jamaat, a terrorist cell linked to international terror groupsRussian law enforcement officials have thwarted the activities of the so-called Krasnoyarsk Jamaat, a terrorist cell linked to international terror groups, the press service of the Federal Security Service (the FSB) in the Krasnoyarsk Region reported on Tuesday.the press service said.Russia's Federal Security Service, the police and the Russian National Guard conducted searches at 16 places, including the apartments that the cell's members lived in,Some of the detainees are currently giving confessions about the illegal activities of the terrorist cell's organizers. That being said, investigative actions continue, the FSB noted.