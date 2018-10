© AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS



Sunday Times columnist, Rod Liddle has caused a furore on social media after penning an article about hate preacher and IS sympathizer Anjem Choudary, in which he encourages British Islamists to "blow themselves up" in London.Liddle writes: "He has urged British Islamists to leave the country and blow themselves up. Me too. Actually, I don't really mind if they don't leave the country, so long as they blow themselves up - somewhere a decent distance from where the rest of us live. Tower Hamlets, for example."The right-wing journo, who is also associate editor of The Spectator, has received widespread condemnation on social media for his comments. Mehdi Hasan, a presenter on Al Jazeera and columnist for The Intercept labelled Liddle's article as "racism and incitement to violence."Tell Mama, a group which record and measures anti-Muslim incidents in the UK, accused him of Islamophobia. Others have called for him to be sacked.Labour Co-Operative MP Anna Turley branded Liddle's language as "deeply insulting," tweeting: "Enough [The Sunday Times]. You cannot keep the disgusting racist Rod Liddle on your books any longer."Tower Hamlets is one of the most diverse boroughs in the UK. The last Census in 2011 showed that 38 percent of Tower Hamlets residents identified as Muslim, compared with 30 percent who classified themselves as Christian. The borough includes Canary Wharf, a hugely influential financial district in London, where the average salary is reportedly £100,000, according to Galliard Homes According to inews, the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) has confirmed it had received complaints about article, under Clause 12 (Discrimination) and Clause 3 (Harassment) of the Editors' Code of Practice.