Did you know that babies shouldn't drink water before they are at least six months old? That's because, while human adults are composed of 55-60% water, babies are made up of 75% water - and too much water can be a big problem.But don't fret, the chances of dying from water intoxication for an adult are very low. Babies, on the other hand, are much more vulnerable to water intoxication because their kidneys are so small and don't filter water well. Want to learn more about how to keep your baby safe? Watch the video! Kathryn DeMuth Sullivan is a curious world-traveller interested in the intersection between nature, culture, history, and people. She has worked for environmental education non-profits and is a Spanish/English interpreter.