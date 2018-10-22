© Reuters/Jason Lee



Chinese newspapers have slammed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he told the media thatPompeo was meeting heads of state in Panama and Mexico. It was during last week's Latin America tour that Pompeo lashed out at China, telling reporters in Mexico City thatIn Panama,and that when dealing with Chinese investment, countries should have their "eyes wide open."State-run paper China Daily took a swipe back at the secretary of state, saying in an editorial on Monday thatThe editorial also stated criticism that China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative was creating debt traps in other countries is not true, but an indication of "their envy of the initial fruits the initiative has produced."The editorial also accused the US of trying to drive a wedge between Latin America and China.Sparring between the two economic giants is the latest scrap in the ongoing US-Chinese trade war. The two countries have clashed after Trump introduced tariffs ranging from between 10 to 25 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods entering the United States. In retaliation, the Chinese have implemented similar tariffs on US goods entering the nation.Oil was not included on the list of bilateral tariffs between the feuding nations, but Chinese refiners have been staying away from buying crude from the US as trade tensions continue.