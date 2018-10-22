© AP Photo

More than 41,000 apartments throughout Great Britain are located in residential high-rises which have structural defects that could lead to a catastrophe "bigger than Grenfell," a deadly fire which claimed 72 lives in London last year.An estimated 100,000 people in the UK live in high-rise apartment buildings (known in the UK as tower blocks) that have a common structural flaw, which could lead to their collapse, the Independent reported on Sunday.Documents obtained by the Independent show at least 575 tower blocks, including two in London, which were built using the LPS method and are potentially at risk.said Sam Webb, a retired architect who is the co-founder of Tower Blocks UK - the campaign calling for the safety inspections of the high rises."The government needs to take responsibility for this as a matter of urgency," he added.Such an incident wouldn't be without precedent."It's like a house of cards," said Arnold Tarling, a building surveyor who has examined LPS tower blocks across London, noting that strengthening work isn't an option, as the buildings' flaws are "fundamental". Other researchers agreed with him, saying all 575 blocks are in such a state that it would only take a fire to lead to their total collapse.. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government told The Independent that the department held its first "forum" to discuss the LPS tower block problem with local authority representatives only last week, without specifying if any decisions had been agreed upon.The problem of high-rise safety re-entered the public conscience when the Grenfell Tower blaze happened on June 14, 2017, leaving 72 dead.