Video footage shared on social media shows people pouring over the fence and onto a road on the Spanish side of the border at Melilla. The group was reportedly taken to a local reception center for identification.A human rights activist and researcher with migrant and asylum seeker support group Walking Borders shared a video on Twitter showing groups of migrants gathering at the Center for the Temporary Stay of Immigrants (CETI) in Melilla. Helena Maleno Garzon says the footage was passed on to the organization by a partner group.