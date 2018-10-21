Mexican Navy helicopter
© Reuters / Henry Romero
A Mexican Navy helicopter went down in the upper Gulf of California.
One person is missing after a Mexican Navy helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Santa Clara, Baja California, with 12 people on board. Two people have been hospitalized.

The MI-17 helicopter was monitoring illegal fishing when the crash happened on Saturday, according to a statement from the Ministry of the Navy. Video footage of the crash shows the helicopter apparently struggling to maintain control in the air before nose-diving into the sea.

Most of the occupants were rescued by fishing boats and the Mexican Navy, who were already at sea. Two were transported to hospital in San Felipe for immediate medical attention.

Regional search and rescue teams are currently scouring the area from sea level in search of the missing occupant. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.