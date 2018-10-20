© Facebook/CC BY-SA 3.0 / w/User/Coolcaesar/United States Department of Justice/KJN



The US Justice Department announced, commenting on the charges, they believed that the conspiracy sought to conduct what they called "information warfare against the United States."The Justice Department stated thatAccording to the Justice Department, Khusyaynova, 44, from St. Petersburg, Russia,and allegedly aimed to use fake social media posts to influence the American voters.However, the criminal compliantRussia has yet to comment on the criminal complaint and theThe criminal complaint was released soon after US intelligence agencies jointly expressed their concerns about what they believed to be efforts by Russia, China and Iran to influence US voters and policies.As the agencies specified, theseincluding attempts to influence voters viathrough sympathetic spokespersons regarding political candidates and disseminating foreign propaganda."Over the last couple of years, the United States has regularly accused Russia of meddling in its 2016 presidential election. These claims have been repeatedly denied by Moscow, pointing to the lack of evidence to substantiate it.