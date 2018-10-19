The Netherlands has issued its first gender-neutral passport after an 'intersex' Dutch-person successfully argued that prohibiting citizens from registering as gender neutralLeonne Zeegers, 57, received a passport that identifies her gender as 'X', after winning a lawsuit against the government. The Dutch court sided with Zeegers, who claimed that prohibiting a gender neutral option for Dutch passport holders would constitute a "violation of private life, self-determination and personal autonomy."Zeegers says that, but was raised as a boy. In 2001, she had surgery to become a female.However, the ruling does not mean that any gender-fluid Dutch citizen can receive the 'X' gender distinction.The move received mixed reviews on social media."Great step forward. #TheNetherlands has always been a progressive country. Hope the citizens don't land into a soup while visiting other countries that aren't there yet on #genderequality," Twitter user Indrajeet Sengupta wrote."This is cool, but I'd be cautious which countries you visit with such a passport," another netizen commented, echoing a similar concern about how well the gender-neutral X would be received by foreign passport control officers.Others inquired about logistical issues associated with such a distinction."Out of genuine curiosity, who would conduct intimate searches should one be required? Say at a police station or airport?" asked Twitter user Mick Jackson. Others appeared to be less supportive of the decision."We are looking for a gender neutral suspect, neutral age with neutral color skin," a netizen joked, perhaps mimicking a future INTERPOL search notice."GENDER BAD," a tongue-in-cheek Twitter comment declared.Another said: "I'll still assume your gender."The Dutch haven't ventured into uncharted, gender-ambiguous territory, however. Countries that already allow a third gender option includeThe 'X' distinction is also approved by the ICAO, the UN agency that regulates international air travel.In June an activist challenged the UK's passport rules - but the bid for an "X" category was shot down by the courts.