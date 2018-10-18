"They (Miviludes) have succeed in criminalizing the Hindu eternal law (Sanatana Dharma) of India"

Neelam Makhija: "My forced stay in France gave me the opportunity to investigate the French legal system first hand. I experienced how cultural and religious discrimination is implemented by the French government.



Applying lengthy and obscure judicial proceedings, bureaucratic rigidity, uncaring pompous judges and extended delays due to an overloaded French court system, ordinary people, like myself, are harassed. All this, just to prevent (without much success, I could add) the influx into France of other ideas and visions of the world.



Regarding the so-called new religious movements, I have seen that almost all Indian spiritual teachers (Gurus), eminent and highly respected in India, who have had or are followed by Western disciples, are on the Miviludes list. They are classified as "sectarian excesses". This attitude of the French government, taken as a whole, succeeds in criminalizing the Indian "Sanatana Dharma" ("eternal law") and the well-established spiritual and cultural heritage of India!



Indian spiritual teachers with worldwide reputations at the United Nations, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and other European countries are on this list. Many of these spiritual teachers are dead and now, yet their devotees and practitioners are targeted and harassed. Even yoga and meditation centers of mindfulness are viewed with criminal suspicion.



"All are susceptible to the wrath of the Miviludes (the inter-ministerial mission responsible for alerting France about "deviant religions" and the About-Picard Act [2001 anti-sect law].



"I shared my findings about Indian spiritual teachers with the chief secretary general of the ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking him to bring this matter to the attention of Sri Modiji (Prime Minister) and Ms. Swarajji (Minister of External Affairs). I also disseminated my information to eminent teachers living in India and who have a wide presence in France, such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Amma. I have contacted the Dalai Lama, well known and respected in France and sent him a list of Buddhist institutes regarded as a "sectarian risk" by the Miviludes. "

