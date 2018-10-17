First lady Melania Trump was en route to Philadelphia Wednesday morning when her plane returned to Joint Base Andrews because of a mechanical issue, multiple media outlets are reporting.The plane was 10 minutes into the flight when Secret Service agents suddenly jumped up and ran to the front of the plane.are filtering through media outlets from reporters who were on board.Wet towels were given to the press corps and other passengers to cover their faces because of the strong burning smell.The first lady was headed to Philadelphia to visit Thomas Jefferson Hospital for a conference on neonatal abstinence syndrome. The syndrome is when babies have withdraw symptoms because of the mother's use of narcotics.