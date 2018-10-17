© Reuters / Charles Platiau

A group of powerful public funds have given their blessing to a proposal by Facebook shareholders that would remove Mark Zuckerberg from his position as chairman of the company's board of directors.The state treasurers of Rhode Island, Illinois and Pennsylvania, as well as the New York City comptroller have signaled their support to the proposal, which was first filed in June by Facebook shareholder Trillium Asset Management, which holds an $11 million stake in the social media giant."An independent board chair is essential to moving Facebook forward from this mess, and to reestablish trust with Americans and investors alike," said New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer in a statement released Wednesday. Stringer oversees the city's pension fund, worth over $195 billion, including 4.7 million shares in Facebook. Pennsylvania and Rhode Island's treasuries hold 38,737 and 168,203 shares in the company respectively.Nevertheless, such a move puts pressure on Zuckerberg. In the June proposal, the investors described Zuckerberg's response to the privacy scandals "evasive" and his rule over the company like that of a "19th-Century dictator."Last year, a move to oust Zuckerberg, which had the support of 51 percent of independent investors was made, and failed, due to Zuckerberg's majority stake.The latest proposal will be voted on at a shareholder meeting in May 2019.