Following news reports that Yemen could be facing one of the worst famine in 100 years if airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition are to continue, Queen Elizabeth II could not help but reminisce about her younger days during a similar period in history - the Bengal famine.Occasionally looking up from the newspaper's horrific imagery of starving Yemeni children, the Queen stared out her Buckingham Palace window in remembrance of the early 1940s, when her father, then King, was emperor of India."I wonder if daddy felt any empathy when all those Indians died," she asked herself, referring to her father King George VI who sat at the throne while Britain implemented a series of measures to ensure the death of some 3 million human beings."Winston sure hated them; I remember him saying once that they were a beastly people with a beastly religion and that the famine was their own fault for breeding like rabbits. I wonder what he would say about this Yemen lot".Now wiping a nostalgic tear from her cheek with a 50 pound bank note that contained a picture of her own face, Queen Elizabeth wondered how much money the UK has made from the weapons they sold to her Saudi Arabian counterpart, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whose forces continue to bombard the region with the help of the British Royal Air Force."I suppose the famine will save Salman billions on weapons, which is bad for us I suppose," she thought, now likening the current crisis to the scorched-earth project, where British soldiers destroyed food supplies and transports in Bengal, "but Winston would be proud - it's just like the good old days".Gazing out the window, the Queen reminded herself she's just there to wear a crown and look like a grandmother so should not feel guilty about all that, especially the Kenyan concentration camps.