Psychological pressure, sexual harassment and violence against female MPs and staffers are widespread in parliaments all across Europe, according to a new report by a Council of Europe body.A new study released on Tuesday by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) claims a vast majority of women working as lawmakers or as parliamentary staff are subject to "acts of sexism, abuse and violence."Roughly two-thirds of them acknowledged being the target of sexist comments relating to their appearance and gender stereotypes, while a quarter of respondents said they had experienced outright sexual violence."As a woman MP myself, I am deeply troubled by these results that show that the problem of sexual harassment in parliaments is even worse than we thought," said Inter-Parliamentary Union President Gabriela Cuevas.Another respondent said she received an anonymous email threatening the lives of her children and husband. "You can hire bodyguards, but we know where you live. We'll get you all," she reported the message said."Unfortunately, the study points to a sad reality. The #MeToo movement has not spared the world of politics," said Liliane Maury Pasquier, PACE President.The report comes as a group of European parliament employees launched a website MeTooEP.com, claiming not enough is done to protect women from harassment.The #MeToo movement began in October 2017 after numerous allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made public. The Twitter hashtag quickly went viral with women, including a slew of celebrities, telling their own personal stories.