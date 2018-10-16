© AFP



Islamic State terrorists have attacked a refugee camp in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province and took hundreds of people hostage, while the US and its allied armed groups looked away, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.the head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, Major General Vladimir Savchenko, said in a statement.to protect them from the possible advance of the US-backed Syrian democratic forces, he said.The town of Hajin, where the people were taken, is located in the 20-kilometer area along the eastern bank of the Euphrates River currently controlled by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists.Savchenko emphasized."The US-led coalition and the Pentagon-controlled Kurdish forces continue to imitate the fight against Islamic State in the south of Deir ez-Zor province," without making actual steps to eradicate the terrorists, he said.