Four feet of snow fell across the Himalayan Range during the dry season trapping climbers and trekkers and cutting off villages and towns for the remainder of the winter. Canada had early arrival of sea ice blocking off ports for the remainder of the winter and is now air lifting in 600,000 litres of fuel and tons of food. Roads in USA closed for the winter a month early as record snow blankets the Rocky Mountain states and it is only early October.