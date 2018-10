© Jodi Hughes / Global Calgary



Calgary has marked another weather milestone.Early season snow blanketed the city at the beginning of the month, with snow falling six out of the first 10 days in October this year.A number of snowfall records were set this month: the record of 4.6 centimetres for Oct. 2 was crushed when 32.8 centimetres fell; that snowfall total marked the snowiest single day ever in the month of October; and the record for measurement of snow on the ground was also beaten for a number of days thanks to that system.October is typically the least snowiest month between fall and summer. The only months that see less snow than October are June, July, August and September.Cold arctic air has been a major factor in the unusual snowfall this year as it has met up with warmer Pacific moisture.Early season systems do have the potential to bring high snowfall accumulations because the temperature is still warm enough to produce heavy, wet snow.Calgarians are keenly aware of how unusual the weather has been this fall.