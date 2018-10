© NOAA



We don't usually look at this map much until, say, November. While this #snow cover will be gone soon, it's the most expansive for any Oct. 15 in NOHRSC's limited 15-year database. (2009 had 13.7% coverage.) pic.twitter.com/UbqRwJ4Ab2 — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) October 15, 2018



Snow is Covering More of North America Than Usual for OctoberMeteorologist Heather Tesch looks at the snow in October.It's covering more of North America than it has at this time in over a decade.Early fall has already brought plenty of winter weather to parts of North America, pushing the continent to its largest snow cover extent for mid-October in more than a decade.The area covered by snow in North America as of Sunday was 7.77 million square kilometers (3 million square miles), according to an analysis from NOAA.As you would expect, Canada accounts for the largest amount of snow on the ground. In the United States, parts of Alaska, the Rockies and Plains had a blanket of snow.The flakes weren't piling up in every northern location where October snow is common, however.Fairbanks, Alaska, was still waiting for its first measurable snow of the season as of Oct. 14. That's more than two weeks behind the interior Alaskan city's average date of first accumulating snow which is Sept. 27."Where snow cover tends to advance most aggressively often is a precursor to where the cold air is eventually heading. Certainly, an early buildup of snow cover across Canada can support a pool of cold air that can, with the appropriate jet stream configuration, be discharged south into the United States. So I definitely believe that the rapid advance of snow cover across Canada the past month, if it continues, increases the risk of an early season cold air outbreak into the Lower 48," said Dr. Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research (AER).Snow covered the ground across 16.7 percent of the Lower 48 states Monday morning, the largest extent for Oct. 15 in NOAA's 15-year database. That said, much of the snow cover in the Midwest and Plains was light and will melt away quickly.