Winter weather is creeping in early this year as snow storm advisories are issued across eight states.While the east coast is experiencing its first refreshingly cool fall weather,People have taken to social media to share pictures of the first snowfall of the season in parts of Colorado.A blanket of white snow can be seen on porches and decks, covering outdoor furniture set up for summer fun.One woman tweeted a photo of a Winter Wonderland, writing: 'Woke up to a snow shower! It's 22 degrees in Denver.'Snow continues to fall in parts of northern Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.About two to four inches of snow are expected in areas of Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas and New Mexico through Monday.'If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,' the National Weather Service says.Roads have already been closed in parts of the Rockies as a blast of cold air and a diving jet stream settled this weekend.The strong winds even triggered power outages in Torrington, Wyoming Saturday night.