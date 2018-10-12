© Getty Images / alashi

NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS: 3.1mn

3.1mn ABOUT: The widely known website which calls itself "a hub for free thinking conversations" focuses on government transparency. Founded in 2013 by Jason Bassler and Matt Agorist, the site claims to "shed light" on "corrupt entities" across our planet. Its reports have covered the Monsanto row, police brutality and shootings in the US, as well as an insight into how the American government gets personal information about any citizen.

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: YES

NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS: 2.1mn

2.1mn ABOUT: Initially launched on Facebook by blogger and entrepreneur Nick Bernabe, the Anti-Media is now an independent news aggregator with a hefty amount of followers. The group, which poses as "non-partisan" and "anti-establishment," publishes loads of "mainstream" stories, including ones dealing with the UN report about a number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan, the Tesla crisis, and Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: YES

NUMBER OF LIKES: 1.9mn

1.9mn ABOUT: A page dedicated to exposing US police brutality. The name of the group is apparently inspired by heated discussions following the recent string of deadly shootings by police officers across the country. People on social media, critics and analysts wonder who will regulate police where there is evidence of misconduct.

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: YES

NUMBER OF LIKES: 1.5mn

1.5mn ABOUT: Started in 2010, the blogging service's moto is "Declare War on Police Brutality."It has been documenting police abuse ever since. It insists that it is not demonizing officers, but is trying to report on "state-monopolized police brutality," which it says is ignored by mainstream media.

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: YES

NUMBER OF LIKES: 3.2mn

3.2mn ABOUT: The group's page on Facebook and information about it is blocked. It allegedly posted images and memes praising Donald Trump and attacking Democrats. The page also reportedly claimed to be the first online publication to have endorsed Trump.

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: NO

NUMBER OF LIKES: 1.7mn

1.7mn ABOUT: A police accountability project launched by libertarian Pete Eyre and blogger Ademo Freeman in 2010. The group's activists insist that police badges don't grant extra rights and attempt to draw attention to police brutality across the US.

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: NO

NUMBER OF LIKES: 54K

54K ABOUT: Another Police accountability page which was active only on Facebook

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: NO ACCOUNT FOUND

NUMBER OF LIKES: 129K

129K ABOUT: The project claims to be highlighting and documenting "the absurd and unpredictable antics of cops" across the globe.

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: NO

NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS: 340K

340K ABOUT: An independent media outlet which claims to produce content rarely covered by mainstream media. Notably, a day before being banned, it released a story by the project's investigative journalist, Dan Dicks, who compared Google Hub and Facebook Portal to George Orwell's 1984 dystopia.

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: NO

NUMBER OF FOLLOWERS: 69K

69K ABOUT: RT America correspondent Rachel Blevins (un)surprisingly found herself among those dragged under in the 'inauthentic behavior' purge. She says that Facebook took down her page and marked it as "spam" because of posts that were allegedly "misleading users."

YES BANNED ON TWITTER: NO

