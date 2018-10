© REUTERS / Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz

The Trump administration has shot itself in the foot by tightening the screws in the US-China tariff war: Beijing is turning its back on American liquefied natural gas (LNG) in response to Washington's third round of tariffs.It appears that China has found the US' sore spot: according to China Merchants Energy Shipping Co (CMES).The main reason behind China's change of heart ison the country.Starting from September 24, US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese goods, marking the third round of the Sino-American tariff spat. Beijing's response wasn't long in coming: China retaliated with levies on $60 billion in American goods, including a 10-percent tariff on the US LNG."Prior to the slowdown, China was on track to import 141.6 billion cubic feet (bcf) of US LNG in 2018, up from 103.4 bcf in 2017 and 17.2 bcf in 2016," Reuters highlighted According to Thomson Reuters vessel tracking and US Department of Energy data, China is now on track to buy "less than 100 bcf of US LNG in 2018." Thus far,of total Chinese LNG imports. For comparison's sake, iof all US LNG shipped in 2017.China's blow is especially painful for the Trump administration, as it is increasingly promoting US LNG worldwide."China needs to import very, very large amounts of LNG and from their point it would be very logical to import more of it from us, if for no reason other than to diversify their sources of supply," Ross told Bloomberg TV on March 22.The Trump administration has long sought to beef up the US presence in the growing Chinese energy market. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA),Having focused on cutting CO2 emissions,Seeking to jump on the bandwagon of Asia's booming gas market, the US has boosted its LNG industry . The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasted in December 2017 that the US' five additional LNG projects were expected to increase total US liquefaction capacity to 9.6 billion cubic feet a day (bcf/d) by the end of 2019, from 2.8 billion bcf/d in August 2017.In July 2018, Forbes foresaw that China would need more US LNG even though Beijing was inclined to increase imports of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia pipeline: "Yes, Russia will be a key supplier, but pipeline supplies from Gazprom simply won't be enough to dim the bright future for US LNG in China," wrote Jude Clemente, a Forbes energy contributor.However, the ongoing escalation of the US-China trade war is likely to bring the bold American plan to naught.Besides, the latest developmentsAt the same time,Currently, China is substituting US LNG with the super-chilled fuel from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).For its part, Gazprom's Power of Siberia, which is expected to become operational on December 20, 2019, is designed to deliver 38 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to China annually. And that is not all: According to Gazprom estimates, China's pipeline gas demand may soar up to 110 bcm by 2035. So, probably, the Russian gas giant will need to lay another pipe to the country.