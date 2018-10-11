© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais



A wide-ranging interview, Being Melania - The First Lady, that was conducted during Melania Trump's Kenya trip will air on October 12 on ABC.In a revealing interview with ABC's Tom Llamas, US First Lady Melania Trump has suggested that"Some people, they don't work there anymore. [...] You always need to watch your back," she said.Responding to the question if it was true that she had 100 percent control over her husband's decisions, Melania said: "Oh, I wish. I give him my honest advice and honest opinions, and then he does what he wants to do."As the interview took place in Kenya, where the First Lady was promoting herSpeaking about the anti-harassment movement #MeToo just days after Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation as Supreme Court Justice, Melania said thatShe also stressed that it's not only women who need to be supported, but also men.Llamas then wondered how she would respond to someone who, for instance, would ask, "How could you say that, Mrs. Trump? You need to stand with women."You cannot just say to somebody, 'Oh I was sexually assaulted, or 'You did that to me,' because sometimes the media goes too far. The way they portray some stories; it's not correct, it's not right," she said.Reacting to the publication of the article, Trump blasted the author as "gutless"......and tweeted out a one-word message:Most of the White House's senior officials have denied writing the opinion piece and the identity of the author remains unknown.