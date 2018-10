© (Howard Chandler Christy [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons



"The basis of our political systems is the right of the people to make and to alter their constitutions of government. But the Constitution which at any time exists ... is sacredly obligatory upon all."

"be corrected by an amendment in the way which the Constitution designates. But let there be no change by usurpation [i.e. by tortured judicial interpretations or Congress and presidents blatantly ignoring constitutional restrictions on government power]; for though this, in one instance, may be the instrument of good, it is the customary weapon by which free governments are destroyed."

Mark Hendrickson is an adjunct professor of economics and sociology at Grove City College. He is the author of several books, including The Big Picture: The Science, Politics, and Economics of Climate Change (CFACT.org. 2018).

The most important fact about the tawdry, sordid Supreme Court confirmation "hearings" was that the brouhaha wasn't about Justice Brett Kavanaugh personally.Rather, it revealedThe Democrats want justices who view the Constitution as a "living, breathing document" - in other words,The father of our country, George Washington, warned against evading the Constitution's strictures for short-term expediency.In his "Farewell Address," Washington explained thatReferring to our constitutional system of government, he counseled, "Respect for its authority, compliance with its laws, acquiescence in its measures, are duties enjoined by the fundamental maxims of true liberty."Washington decidedly didn't view the Constitution as perfect, immutable, and final. Au contraire. Washington said:While warning of the perils of government acting contrary to the Constitution, Washington urged that outdated constitutional stipulationsUnfortunately, the "living, breathing document" philosophy is already the proverbial horse outside the barn.Several egregious mutilations of clear constitutional intent have been going on for decades:1. We use unconstitutional money. Article I, Section 8, Paragraph 5 of the Constitution grants Congress the exclusive authority "to coin money [and] regulate the value thereof," while Article I, Section 10, Paragraph 1 stipulates,and yet states never pay in gold or silver coin.2. Despite the 10th Amendment's unmistakable language -- no authority is given in Article 1, Section 8 for the massive federal programs involving agriculture, education, energy, health, housing, retirement, etc.3. Despite both the preamble and Article 1, Section 8 stipulating thatabundant examples of cronyism and "special-interest" legislation have pushed us tens of trillions of dollars into debt.with Republican-appointed justices often joining in the mischief. The following are some examples:1.with his novel theory that if you aren't buying anything from another state, you are participating in interstate commerce. This leads to the absurd conclusion that all of us are participating in interstate commerce all of the time. Surprise!2. Reagan appointeein another 5-4 decision two years later. It's hardly democratic for five appointed officials to take such momentous decisions out of the hands of more than 300 million people and their elected representatives.3. Earlier this year,(Article 1, Section 9, Paragraph 5). If such taxes are needed in today's modern economy, fine, but first amend the Constitution by removing the prohibition against them rather than flagrantly violating what the Constitution states.The point of citing these multiple mutilations of our Constitution is to show how far we have "progressed" in the direction of abandoning the Constitution completely. Confirming additional conservative justices seems unlikely to reverse this trend, but the political left today is so impatient to scrap the Constitution that many of them have descended into madness and wickedness to hasten the process.This madness has been manifested in ugly ways: Foremost is thein the attempt to disqualify Kavanaugh;(as reported in The Wall Street Journal) by an anonymous callerif Collins voted to confirm Kavanaugh.The Kavanaugh episode has shown us graphically a savagery that poses an existential threat to our polity, our society, and our civilization.This is a grim time. Ahead of Kavanaugh's confirmation, millions of Americans showed that they want what they want so intensely that they are willing to trample the Constitution and anyone who gets in their way. The barbarians are banging on the gates. Brace yourself for the convulsions yet to come.