Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a motion ordering an increase to retirement age while allowing for a rise in payments and offering additional guarantees for citizens approaching the end of their working lives.A package of bills regulating pension reform was published on Thursday and its main part will come into force on January 1, 2019.The saved funds would allow for increases in the monthly retirement payments by 1,000 rubles (about $15) already in 2019. This may not seem much, but for ordinary elderly Russians this is significant as in the beginning of 2018 the size of average monthly pension payment amounted to about 13,300 rubles - just over $200.(over $300 at current rate).The initial bill prepared and drafted by the government ordered an even higher increase in retirement age and quite expectantly was met with resistance from opposition parties, criticism in mass media and even several protest rallies. This opposition resulted in a setback in positions of parliamentary majority party United Russia which had backed the bill - its candidates lost in several gubernatorial elections in early September and it also lost the majority positions in some regional legislatures.The president went on to propose several amendments to soften the bill. These included a smaller increase of the retirement age for women and also introducing the category of citizens of pre-retirement age - five years before the actual retirement age at given moment.These people will enjoy additional guarantees from the state, such asPutin's other amendments included increases in retirement rates for several groups of pensioners, such as residents of remote rural areas or indigenous people in the northern regions and also allowing pensioners to keep all tax benefits until the reform is fully completed.Lawmakers from the United Russia party also sought to repair the damage to their ratings and drafted an amendment ordering the transfer of all funds, seized from people convicted of corruption, into the Pension Fund. The Russian Federal Treasury has estimated that the motion would give the pension fund additional 1.8 billion rubles or over $27 million.