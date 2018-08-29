Save from collapse

Vladimir Putin has urged his people to reconcile themselves to painful state pension reforms, warning that a delay to the plans to hike the retirement age would place an intolerable burden on the Russian economy."Any other approach would be irresponsible and dishonest," the Russian president said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday.It had been widely expected that Mr Putin would eventually intervene to calm the political storm that erupted whenOpinion polls indicate thatSpeaking in a concerned, avuncular fashion, Mr Putin devoted a full 20 minutes to defending the case for pension reform on television on Wednesday, while offering some concessions.There would be financial incentives for companies hiring elderly workers while employers found dismissing staff on age grounds would face official reprisals, including, possibly, criminal charges, Mr Putin said.Admitting that he had changed his position, Mr Putin explained that a sharp drop in the birth rate during Russia's chaotic transition to capitalism in the 1990s coupled with a rise in life expectancy had tipped the balance of the pension system, leaving too few workers to support the elderly.Reforms would not just rescue the pension system from collapse, but would allow the government to raise the monthly payment to retirees to Rbs 20,000 (€250.99) in 2024 from an average of Rbs 14,144 (€177.50) in 2018, Mr Putin said."We have a huge debt to the old."Minutes after Mr Putin closed his address, Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, endorsed the president's proposals as "fair and justifiable". Senators were ready to vote the amendments into law, she added.However, Valery Rashkin, a Communist Party deputy in the Duma, pledged to continue the battle against pension reform and lead protests on the streets in the coming days. "This address changes nothing in our position on the pension age," he told Echo Moskvy radio. "The mask has simply been thrown off. It is one line of command: Putin, Medvedev and United Russia [the Kremlin's political party] that introduced this cannibal legal project."Kremlin critics on social media let rip with a stream of feisty commentary about Mr Putin's address. The Russian president had been deployed like "heavy artillery" in the hope that his authority would reconcile people to pension reform, tweeted Lyudmila Dyakova. "But the opposite has happened, they have destroyed the authority of the leader."