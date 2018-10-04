Confirming the data, Xie Chunlin, the president of China Merchants Energy Shipping Co, said on Wednesday that crude oil shipments to China have "totally stopped" as the trade war has taken its toll, reversing growth in what had been a rapidly expanding market for US shale producers.
"We are one of the major carriers for crude oil from the U.S. to China. Before (the trade war) we had a nice business, but now it's totally stopped," Chunlin said on the sidelines of the Global Maritime Forum's Annual Summit in Hong Kong.In place of US imports, China, which is the world's largest importer of crude oil, is becoming increasingly reliant on the Middle East and Russia while it has also shifted to using Iranian tankers to bypass impending US sanctions on Iranian crude while also becoming more reliant on Iranian crude in general. But while it's grabbing the most headlines right now, the trade fight is hardly the only source of contention between US oil producers and China, as China's yuan-denominated crude futures contracts are beginning to show their teeth.
"It's unfortunately happened, the trade war between the U.S. and China. Surely for the shipping business, it's not good," the CMES president said.
He also said the trade dispute was forcing China to seek soybeans from suppliers other than the United States, adding that China now bought most its soybeans from South America.
To be sure, China was never heavily reliant on the US as a source of crude oil. During 2017, Russia and Saudi Arabia were the two biggest suppliers of crude sent to Chinese refineries (data courtesy of World's Top Exports).
- Russia: US$23.7 billion (14.6% of China's total crude oil imports)
- Saudi Arabia: $20.5 billion (12.6%)
- Angola: $19.8 billion (12.2%)
- Iraq: $13.8 billion (8.5%)
- Oman: $12.2 billion (7.5%)
- Iran: $11.9 billion (7.3%)
- Brazil: $8.8 billion (5.4%)
- Kuwait: $7.1 billion (4.4%)
- Venezuela: $6.6 billion (4%)
- United Arab Emirates: $4.1 billion (2.5%)
- United Kingdom: $3.6 billion (2.2%)
- Congo: $3.44 billion (2.1%)
- Colombia: $3.37 billion (2.1%)
- United States: $3.2 billion (2%)
- Malaysia: $2.6 billion (1.6%)
- United States: Up 1,994% since 2016
- Malaysia: Up 220.9%
- United Kingdom: Up 101.1%
- Congo: Up 60.5%
- Colombia: Up 51%
- Kuwait: Up 46.4%
- Brazil: Up 46.2%
- Angola: Up 42.9%
- Venezuela: Up 42.8%
- Russia: Up 40.6%
- Saudi Arabia: Up 31.7%
- Iraq: Up 29.3%
- Iran: Up 27.2%
- Oman: Up 9.1%
- United Arab Emirates: Up 6.1%
And while these tensions have done little to slow the rally in crude prices, they could see the spread between WTI and Brent crude continue to widen.
