Chinese refiners have shifted to Iranian-owned tankers for nearly all of their Iranian oil imports as other shipping firms stop their operations in the country due to threats of US sanctions.The shipping data compiled by Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that all the 17 tankers chartered to carry oil from Iran to China last month were run by the Iranian firm, while in June eight of 19 vessels were Chinese operated.The US administration reimposed sanctions against Iran after unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 international agreement curtailing the country's nuclear program.The first batch of penalties, which came into effect on August 7, is aimed at cutting off Iran from the US financial system, as well as any company trading with the country. The second round, targeting the Iranian oil sector, will come into force in November. So far, a number of European companies have suspended their operations in Iran despite protection promised by Brussels from US penalties.At the same time, Beijing is in the middle of a trade dispute with Washington. The US has imposed tariffs on thousands of Chinese products in an effort to even out the trade balance between the countries. Beijing has retaliated with levies on American goods of equal value.