Former FBI director James Comey has piped up about the bureau's investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying it is "idiotic" to have a "shot clock."The FBI opened a background investigation into Kavanaugh - his seventh - on Friday, after the White House humored the demands of Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and one Republican, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona).A number of people quickly observed thatdue to the 2016 presidential election.The former FBI director also echoed a Democrat talking point of "obvious lies by the nominee about the meaning of words in a yearbook," calling themwho argued he was lending legitimacy what they called "an illegitimate process."For some conservative commentators, Comey's op-ed was proof of his partisanship, as they brought up his role in promoting the "Russiagate" narrative and using the Steele Dossier to obtain a spying warrant for a Trump campaign adviser - issues that are still being investigated by both Congress and internal inspectors at the Department of Justice.