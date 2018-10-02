James Comey
Former FBI Director, James Comey
Former FBI director James Comey has piped up about the bureau's investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying it is "idiotic" to have a "shot clock." His critics, both left and right, were not amused.

The FBI opened a background investigation into Kavanaugh - his seventh - on Friday, after the White House humored the demands of Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and one Republican, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona). Though initially fine with the investigation wrapping up by this Friday, the Democrats are now asking it to be unlimited in time and scope - and Comey, writing in the New York Times, agreed.

A number of people quickly observed that Comey doesn't have a leg to stand on, given that he actually admitted putting a "shot clock" on the FBI probe of Hillary Clinton's email use, due to the 2016 presidential election.



Comey also claimed FBI agents could do the job in a week, because they are good at sorting out lies from truth. Or are they?


The former FBI director also echoed a Democrat talking point of "obvious lies by the nominee about the meaning of words in a yearbook," calling them a "flashing signal to dig deeper." This got him flak from Republicans - but also from Democrats who argued he was lending legitimacy what they called "an illegitimate process."




For some conservative commentators, Comey's op-ed was proof of his partisanship, as they brought up his role in promoting the "Russiagate" narrative and using the Steele Dossier to obtain a spying warrant for a Trump campaign adviser - issues that are still being investigated by both Congress and internal inspectors at the Department of Justice.