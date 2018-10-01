© Win McNamee/Reuters



Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona), the key figure behind the White House's decision to re-open an FBI investigation into SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, has said he would have not called for the probe if he hoped to get re-elected.Flake has served as a senator for Arizona since 2013. In October last year, he announced that he would not be competing for the seat in the looming congressional elections in November.In an interview to CBS's 60 Minutes,"Not a chance," Flake admitted, adding that he would not have deviated from the party line. "There's no value to reaching across the aisle. There's no currency for that anymore. There's no incentive."Midway through the Senate Judicial Committee hearing on Friday,The lawmaker admitted that he was moved by the story of the woman who confronted him, saying"I don't think anybody expected - you know, what happened on Friday to happen and I can't say that I did either. I just knew that we couldn't move forward, that I couldn't move forward without hitting the pause button," he said, adding that he believes the Kavanaugh saga is "ripping the country apart."Flake's confession has triggered a torrent of angry responses from conservatives on Twitter, accusing the senator of being a "coward" and a "weak person" who would choose high approval ratings over his constituents.On Sunday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders denied allegations that the administration has been interfering with the probe.Sanders said.Trump also hit back against the allegations, while taking a swipe at Democrats, tweeting that "for them, it will never be enough."