Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said thatZarif said in an excerpt of an interview set to air Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation that Netanyahu's latest attempt at the United Nations General Assembly, in which he put on show pictures of an alleged Iranian nuclear weapons storage site, was meant to conceal the regime's own nuclear arsenal.said Zarif of Netanyahu's accusations.The top Iranian diplomat said thatas shown by recurrent probes of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).said Zarif, adding, "The previous allegations that Netanyahu made have been investigated by the IAEA and have been rejected."Zarif had earlier dismissed Netanyahu's claims about Iran's secret nuclear sites, saying in a tweet on Thursday thatsaid the Iranian foreign minister in a tweet on Thursday.The IAEA has issued 12 reports on Iran's compliance with terms of an international agreement on the country's nuclear program which was signed in July 2015 between Tehran and six world powers.