© Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, September 27, 2018. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters



"We will act against you in Syria, we will act against you in Lebanon, we will act against you in Iraq, we will act against you in whenever, wherever," the Israeli PM thundered from the UN dais, to applause from his delegation.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delivered another fiery speech at the UN General Assembly, accusing Iran of nuclear ambitions and regional aggression and branding criticism of Israel as anti-Semitic.Drawing a sharp contrast to last year, the Israeli PM exuded satisfaction that US President Donald Trump has since unilaterally torn up the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which the previous US administration backed against Netanyahu's objections.while continuing to harbor nuclear ambitions. As proof of that, he cited his April presentation about a "nuclear archive" Israeli spies raided in Tehran.he claimed, holding up satellite and street photos of the facility, and naming its location:Channeling his April presentation, Netanyahu described the warehouse as being an"innocent-looking compound" next door to a rug-cleaning business, and even made a joke that the rug-cleaners are doing a "fantastic job."He accused the Iranians of "scurrying" to clean up the warehouse and spreading 15 kilograms of radioactive material around Tehran in an effort to hide the evidence. It was at this point he made a strange joke about Iranian inflation and commerce with the US, suggesting that Tehran residents buy Geiger counters on Amazon for $30, or about four million rials.Leaving no room for doubt as to how he felt,Another thread running through Netanyahu's Philippic was thatBringing up Hezbollah, Netanyahu once again resorted to holding upThe Shia militia is upgrading its missiles for better accuracy, he claimed, and has placed three secret conversion sites near the airport, using civilians as human shields."Here's a picture that's worth a 1,000 missiles," he said, holding up a satellite photo, and warning Hezbollah that "Israel will not let you get away with it."Israel launched a full-scale assault on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon in July 2006. Both sides claimed victory after the 34-day war.The 2015 Iran nuclear deal did have one positive consequence, Netanyahu said, albeit an unintended one:These new friendships may result in formal peace treaties between Israel and Arabs,"including the Palestinians," Netanyahu said.Though the resolution equating Zionism to racism was repealed 25 years ago,which had adopted Resolution 3379 in November 1975, and revoked it in December 1991.Arguing that Israel is and can be both a Jewish national state and a democracy, Netanyahu said that every Israeli citizen has the same individual rights.Netanyahu said.He had nothing but praise, however, for the Trump administration, name-checking both the US president and his UN envoy Nikki Haley to thank them for "unwavering support" of his country's cause in the world organization.Though Netanyahuof his people's claim to the land of Israel and Jerusalem, it was clear that his confidence on the world stage was based on the backing of a more earthly power: the United States of America.