Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Thursday, he said that Israel conducted a raid on Iran's "nuclear atomic archive" and referred to the report on the matter that was subsequently released. Netanyahu went on to reveal a new piece of information:
"What I am about to say has not been shared publicly before...I am disclosing for the first time that Iran has another secret facility in Tehran."Netanyahu showed a photo of the "innocent looking compound" in Tehran, while naming the street that it is located on. Israeli leader claimed that that the Iranians have been trying to vacate the warehouse after Tel Aviv's raid on the "archive" and urged nations with satellite capabilities to keep close eye on the location, as such activity might grow after his statement.
"Since we raided the atomic archive, they've been busy cleaning out the atomic warehouse. Just last month they removed 15 kilograms of radioactive material. You know what they did with it? They took it out and they spread it around Tehran in an effort to hide the evidence."
Comment: An atomic warehouse located within the city of Tehran? Seriously? Seems more likely this is a Mossad set-up and if so, who then was it that allegedly spread radio active material around Tehran? Why would Iranians do that?
Netanyahu slammed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for not taking any action following Israel's report on the "secret archive."
He urged Tehran residents to go and get a Geiger counter "from Amazon" - something that is not actually doable, due to US sanctions against Iran - to check for radiation in the city. The warehouse allegedly houses "15 ship containers," which can contain some 300 tons of of "nuclear-related material," according to Netanyahu.
The Israeli PM has a thing for backing up his speeches with some visual materials. This was not his first performance of such kind at the UN General Assembly. Back in 2012, Netanyahu displayed a crude picture of a cartoonish bomb with a burning fuse, which represented alleged Iranian progress with procurement of nuclear weaponry.
Comment: How timely the reveal of yet another 'alleged secret facility' and the precise contents within, given the recent and severe reprimand from Russia over the downing of its aircraft and ensuing bad publicity. This 'dog and pony' diversion is aimed at Trump and a fistful of mega-buck benefactors. Look here, not there.
