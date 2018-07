© unknown



"It explains why the [nuclear deal] to us is worse than nothing, because it leaves key parts of the nuclear program unaddressed," one official said, as cited by the Post. "It doesn't block Iran's path to the bomb. It paves Iran's path to the bomb."

Leading US media have reported new details about a Mossad operation to break into an archive of nuclear-related documents in Iran, which the Israeli PM showcased in April as proof of Iran's evil intentions.The two articles published on Sunday by the New York Times and the Washington Post , both of which contain over 2,000 words,The mission had previously been reported when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pushing the Trump administration to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. Israeli officials briefed the two newspapers last week on the details of the operation and handed over some of the documents stolen by Israeli agents from the Iranian warehouse.According to the NYT report, thewas made possible by the fact that the building was not guarded overnight. Iran had used the facility to store documents relating to its nuclear research since the 2015 deal was signed.The report says the Israelis knew which safes to crack and which not to, implying that they had help on the inside. The operation was compared to the Ocean's Eleven heist film by Israeli officials.The newspapers said the documents had proven thatIt added theIt stressed the authenticity of the documents could not be independently verified, but that US and UK intelligence officials said they believed the trove to be genuine.Israel has long insisted that Iran did not stop nuclear military research after 2003. Some of the documents shown to the media detail Iranian scientists discussing how some of the research necessary for creating a nuclear weapon could be conducted in secret.The Israeli officials who briefed the Western journalists maintained that the archive proved that the deal was a bad one.to put in place safeguards against Iran rushing towards a nuclear weapon. Israel, which is widely believed to have an arsenal of nuclear weapons, insists that the very fact that Iran stored the documents had proven Tehran to be a threat to Israel that needs to be contained.