© Mike Hutchings / Reuters



The decision followed last week's meeting between South Africa's Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.According to Dirco , "and implemented in a manner that does not affect economic stability and food stability."The sides "agreed to convene a meeting of all South African based US companies to brief them about the land reform process."US President Donald Trump had earlier asked Secretary Pompeo "to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations." He also alleged that the South African government was "seizing land from white farmers."The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has proposed a constitutional amendment that would give the government a legal right to seize and redistribute farmlands without any compensation for owners. The draft reform triggered heated international debate along with multiple media reports of alleged violence against South African white farmers, including murders. It has also raised concerns among international investors, while the ANC sought to reassure that the move will be lawful and will not threaten stability.