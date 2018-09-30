At least four people, including a candidate for the head of the Russia-backed formation called the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), have been injured in an explosion in Donetsk.The explosion on September 29 took place in a building where the local Communist Party held a meeting, officials in Ukraine's separatist regions said."We were entering the building with one of my campaign staff. An explosion thundered as we were entering [the building]," he told reporters.Separatist Telegram channels posted pictures online that appeared to show his injuries.Gennady Filonenko, a Communist Party member, told reporters that"A package was found at the site of the explosion. Two women were injured, one of them sustained severe burns," he said.Communist Party leader Boris Litvinov said the building was heavily damaged.The incident is the latest violence in eastern Ukraine where the Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting the central government in Kyiv since 2014 in a war that has killed more than 10,300.The November elections to select a new leader were announced after his assassination.The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said earlier this month that neither Kyiv nor the international community will recognize the elections on the "temporarily occupied territories" in eastern Ukraine.