© AP Photo / Hussein Malla

Turkish President accused the United States on Friday of failing to fulfill promises to withdraw the self-defense forces of the Syrian Kurds from Syria's Manbij.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.adding that Turkey was taking retaliatory measures in Idlib.In June, Ankara and Washington adopted a roadmap that provided for the withdrawal of the US-backed People's Protection Units (YPG) Kurdish militia, which is regarded by Ankara as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) affiliate, from Manbij. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey.Turkish troops, in cooperation with Syrian opposition groups loyal to Ankara, have participated in a number of military operations in Syria, mostly against Kurdish militants. Damascus has condemned the Turkish military operations, saying they violate Syrian sovereignty.