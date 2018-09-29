© CC BY 2.0 / zeevveez / Unites States of Israel

The Israeli government is lobbying in Washington, DC for $900 million in US financial aid, a lobbying registration form revealed."We will lobby the United States federal government, including the White House, the United States Senate, the United States House of Representatives, the United States Department of State, the United States Department of the Treasury, the United States Department of Commerce and the USAID to provide more than $900 million in financial aid to Israel," the registration form by the Israeli government said on Friday.US President Donald Trump during his address to the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday said the United States will be reviewing all of its foreign assistance programs and will only be contributing aid to countries that are respectful and friendly.